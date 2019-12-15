JKSTMA demands reorganisation of School Education Department

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Monthly meeting of Jammu Kashmir SSRB Teacher/Master Association( JKSTMA) was held at Udhampur under the chairmanship of State President Rakesh Singh and State General Secretary Vikram Gupta to discuss the burning issues of teaching community.

Forum members passed a resolution to revise the grades of Teachers as per their qualifications at par with grade of other union territories. Singh alleged that teachers were deprived from the benefits of seventh pay commission and revised grades which were applicable to other union territories and demanded TGT grades to all trained graduate and PGT grades to all trained post graduate teachers as per norms of central Govt and Kendriya Vidayalya teachers. Singh demanded from union Education minister to reorganize the whole school education department as PRT/TGT and PGT and a abolish the lecturer cadre from School Education Department as this reforms would enhance quality of education in Govt schools by fixing accountability and responsibility of each cadre particularly the primary school teachers which are the foundation of education system and this reforms would also enhance pay grades of Teachers at par with central govt.

Singh demanded that departmental promotion of Teachers to next higher grade and also for the post of Principal should be on basis of performance in screening test rather than on basis of seniority .Singh urged from union home minister to implement the policy of retirement of government employees on pattern of 33 years or 60 years of age whichever is earlier to create employment opportunities for unemployed youth. Singh also expressed resentment against the recent transfer list of masters issued by Director School Education Jammu which is full of flaws and violation of transfer policy as the list includes many mutual transfers and zero km transfers Singh demanded from Lieutenant Governor of Jammu Kashmir to make transparent transfer policy of Teachers as applicable in other union territories to end the transfer industry in Jammu Kashmir which were flourishing from last several decades. Other demand raised by the forum are creation of Teachers welfare fund ;child care leave for male teachers on basis of several conditions.

Those who spoke on the occasion were Ravindar Kumar (chairman); Avinash Thappa; Ajay Mathur; Ajay Sharma; Ranjeet Singh; Tarun Thakur and Anil Kumar.