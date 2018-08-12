JKSSC still has Mehbooba as Prez; Imran, VP; Parra, Secy

Share Share 0 Share 0

Special Correspondent

Jammu: Although it is almost two months the Governor’s Rule has been imposed in the State, after PDP-BJP break up, surprisingly the official website of Jammu and Kashmir State Sports Council (JKSSC) still displays former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti as its President, former Sports Minister Imran Raza Ansari as its Vice President and Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra as its Secretary.

“This shows the seriousness of the concerned agencies towards sports,” an official said adding that the websites have to be updated immediately after the change of guard.

He said that it is the responsibility of the IT Section of every department to keep websites updated.

“If the news items can be updated, paper cuttings and links can be uploaded from time to time then why the official structure cannot be changed,” he asserted.

“We are living in a world of technology and cyber era especially when it is being operated/handled by every second person then in such a situation, you cannot afford not to remain updated and upgraded in providing the right information to the website visitors particulalry the sports lovers,” he rued.

One of the senior players on the condition of anonymity said, “The new website of the Sports Council was re-launched with a bang by Waheed Parra as Secretary”.

He, however, regretted that the website is hardly getting any attention after he quit his position.

The players, particularly those living outside the State, remain in touch with the happenings through website and therefore it has to be updated.

“Currently the Governor is heading the State and he becomes President of the State Sports Council. So the website must have the latest information on it as one of his Advisors K Vijay Kumar is looking after sports,” he suggested.

It is not possible for everyone to meet the Governor and discuss matters related to sports, which had never been a priority for the successive governments; he said and added, “In such a situation, official websites and social media play a major role and acts as bridge between people and the administration.”

“The government should take note of it and get the website updated so that it could be of great help to the sports lovers, players, sports promoters and all those who are connected with sports,” observed another player.