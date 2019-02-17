JKSSC holds Ice Hockey Championship

Share Share 0 Share

SPORTS REPORTER

GULMARG: Jammu and Kashmir State Sports Council (JKSSC) organised a three-day Ice Hockey Championship, in collaboration with Ice Hockey Association of J&K, at Gulmarg in Kashmir.

In all, four teams took part in this competition, including two teams from Ladakh Division and two from Kashmir Division.

As per the reports reaching here, the organisers also conducted an Ice Roll Ball match wherein J&K Red defeated Himalyan Hawks Blue Kargil 9-7.

The competition held under the supervision of Mohd Ashraf Dijoo (International player and general secretary of Ice Hockey Association of J&K).

In the prize distribution function, Executive Engineer of GDA, Bashir Ahamad Bhat was Chief Guest while Assistant Director Tourism, Nasir Mehmood was Guest of Honour.

Among the others present were Nuzhat Ara (Divisional Sports Officer of JKSSC) and SHO Gulmarg, Hussain.