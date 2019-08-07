JKSSB’s written exam for post of Jr Asstt (Migrants) postponed

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Due to restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir, the written exam of JKSSB for the post of Junior Assistant (Migrants) under notification 04 of 2017, which is scheduled to be held on August 7, 2019 is hereby postponed and next date of exam shall be notified shortly on the official website of JKSSB.
