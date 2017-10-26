JKSSB declares 85 selection lists for various posts

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) on Wednesday declared 85 selection lists at a meeting presided over by Board Chairman, Simrandeep Singh.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary of Board, Tassaduq Hussain Mir and Under Secretary, Shoaib Naikoo. These results included those for the posts of Junior Assistant in School Education, Animal & Sheep Husbandry, Forest, Health, Cooperative, Power Development, Law, Science and Technology, Estates, Social Welfare, Finance, and Technical Education Departments in different Districts, Divisional and State Cadre.

During the meeting, much awaited results of Account Assistants of Finance Department issued vide advertisement notification number 07 of 2010 in respect of Shopian, Kulgam, Ramban, Kishtwar, Samba and Bandipora districts were also declared.

It was said that results of the remaining districts will be announced within another 45 days. The results for the posts of Driver in Agriculture, Floriculture and Information departments were also declared. Besides, the results for the posts of FMPHW/MMPHW of Health and Medical Education Department for Kulgam, Anantnag, Baramulla, Bandipora, Srinagar, Jammu, Samba and Kishtwar Districts were also declared.

The meeting was attended by the Members of the Board including Rukhsana Gani, Prof Tasleem Peer, M S Malik, Rahul Sharma, Musheer Ahmad Mirza, Shafqat Iqbal, Rachna Sharma, Anil Koul, Dr Nirupa Rai, and Mohammad Saleem Malik.