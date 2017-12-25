JKSSB concludes written exams for 1,400 posts

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) on Sunday concluded the written exams for about 1,400 posts of different departments.

The Computer based Written Tests (CBT) for about 700 posts of school education department (library assistants and junior librarian) and health and family welfare department was held on December 21 and 22 in Jammu and Srinagar respectively, a spokesman of JKSSB said.

He said around 2,100 candidates took the CBT which was conducted in 22 centres.

The optical mark recognition based test for another 700 posts of forest department was held on Sunday.

The JKSSB recorded its highest ever attendance of 96 per cent in the forest guard examination, he said, adding that a total of 20570 candidates appeared in the forest guard exam.

The exam was held in both the cities from 12 to 2:30 pm, he said.

The spokesman said there would be no viva for all these posts and candidates would be selected on the basis of their performance in the written tests.