JKSSB concludes computer based test for 500 posts

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) on Saturday concluded the first ever computer-based written tests (CBT) for about 500 posts of different departments.

Officials said that around 5,500 candidates took the examinations with at 10 centres in Jammu and Srinagar from November 14 to 18.

For the first time, biometric registration was also carried out at all centres to prevent impersonation.

They said that one centre in Jammu, a candidate was not allowed to take the exam as his admit card picture did not match with his biometrics. One candidate was debarred and blacklisted for five years from all JKSSB exams, as per the guidelines, as he was found with a mobile phone inside the examination hall, officials said.

They said that the exams were conducted for various positions such as ECG technicians, anaesthesia assistants, election and legal assistants, junior pharmacists and physical education Teachers.

The Board would be conducting the next round of CBT in December for various positions in the health, forest and industries and commerce departments, the officials said.