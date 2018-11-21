JKSSB cancels 71 selections of candidates

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) on Tuesday ordered cancellation of candidature of 71 candidates who failed to furnish clarifications and deficient documents.

According to Malik Suhail, PRO, JKSSB, the 71 candidature cancelled by the board includes 69 posts of accounts assistants selected earlier for district cadres of Anantnag, Budgam, Pulwama, Kupwara and Jammu. He said the recommendations of these candidates were withheld for completing deficiencies, which they failed to do within the stipulated time frame.

Malik said these candidates were required to furnish the clarifications and deficient documents in respect of their candidature, but they failed to do so, despite repeated notices by the board.

The board considered the issue and keeping in view the fact that such candidates were not interested in being recommended against these posts and at the same time the validity period of these selection lists was nearing expiry, the JKSSB decided to cancel their candidature and selection, to pave the way for candidates figuring in the waitlists to get a chance of employment, he said.

He said the candidates in the waiting list should immediately approach the concerned departments for availing the benefit of these cancellations.