JKSRLM organises State Level Training Programme on Model CLF

JAMMU: Mission Director JKSRLM Abdul Rashid war on Tuesday inaugurated a four-day residential training programme for block level officials. The training is organised by JKSRLM in collaboration with National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj. A team of four experts from Ministry of Rural Development (MORD) are imparting training to District programme Mangers ,Block programme Managers of Jammu Division . District Programme Managers and Block Programme Mangers of UMEED from various blocks of Jammu Division participated in the training session.

During the training it was emphasized that apart from the capacity building for the officials of the JKSRLM, a structured support shall be provided at the block level for the cluster level federations to make them self sustained and community led structure.