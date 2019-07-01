JKSJA organises orientation prog on Negotiable Instruments Act

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Jammu & Kashmir State Judicial Academy (JKSJA) organised a one-day orientation programme on ‘Trial of complaints under section 138 of Negotiable Instruments Act’ here on Sunday.

Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Chairman, Governing Committee, JKSJA was Chief Guest on the occasion. In his speech, Justice Magray gave an overview of the Negotiable Instruments Act.

He said the aim of the programme was to sensitize the Judicial Magistrates of Kashmir province about various facets of the Act and learn from the experience of resource persons.

“Justice delivery system is a challenge in changing societies and updated judicial education will help them (Magistrates) in delivering justice.

Such programmes which will help our budding judiciary to gain knowledge and share their own experiences on one platform,” he added.

Mohammad Shafi Khan, Retired District and Sessions Judge presented an overview of provisions of Negotiable Instruments Act dealing with Trial of Complaints of cheque dishonour. He elaborated upon the provisions of law dealing with cases of cheque dishonour.

A technical session was also held which was chaired by Mohammad Yousuf Wani, District and Sessions Judge, Ganderbal.

He talked about procedural and Jurisdictional aspects of cheque dishonour matters.

Later, a panel discussion was held on Compounding of Offences and other incidental issues.

Director State Judicial Academy, Rajeev Gupta, conducted the proceedings of the programme.