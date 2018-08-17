JKSDC seals unregistered dental clinics

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu & Kashmir State Dental Council (JKSDC) on Friday sealed dozens of unregistered dental clinics being run by fake doctors in Ghumat, Janipur and Bantalab areas putting lives of hundreds of patients at risk.

Dr Romesh Singh, President JKSDC, constituted inspection team comprising Dr Bhupinder Singh, In-charge Clinical Inspections; Dr Satvinder Singh, Assistant Prof C/O IG Dental College, Jammu; Dr Akesh Raina, Dental Surgeon, DHS Jammu; Dr Surinder and Dr Rajesh Private Practitioners. Dr Girish Gupta and Dr Munish Gupta members of the State Dental Council also accompanied the inspection team.

Dr Ritesh Gupta, Registrar JKSDC warned unregistered and unqualified persons who are illegally operating dental clinics to close their clinics at the earliest failing which strict action will be initiated against them.

Dr Bhuipnder Singh urged the dentists of the State to get their clinical registration done at the earliest otherwise the Dental Council will be forced to take action under rules.