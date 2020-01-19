JKSAC flays political parties for misleading people over CAA

STATE TIMES NEWS

R S PURA: Jammu and Kashmir Sharnarthi Action Committee (JKSAC) in a meeting strongly condemned the political parties for misleading people particularly the minorities of the country on the enactment of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and engineering violence to disturb the normal life of common man, thus spoiling the social and secular fabric of this great nation. The Members in the meeting appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government for taking such a bold historical step which was long awaited.

While interacting with the members in the meeting Gurdev Singh, President along with Natar Parkash said that SAC is a legendary organisation struggling since 1967 for full and final settlement of DPs of 1947. He said that SAC fully supports government for enacting CAA. He termed this Act as a historical which would help lakhs of refugees of minority communities who have been thrown out by the neighbouring countries.

He said that passage of CAA has brought new life to these refugees migrated from the aforesaid countries after suffering worst kind of victimization and discrimination for decades together. He said that despite the fact that Jawaharlal Nehru and Liaquat Ali Khan signed an agreement in 1950 wherein both the heads agreed upon the human rights of the refugees of both the countries which was disregarded by Pakistan.

He further said that people of faiths other than Islam migrated from Afghanistan due to terror on Hindu / Sikhs and other Non-Islamic Minorities and attacks on their religious places. “Similarly, fundamentalist of Pakistan and Bangladesh started targeting the minorities. Their houses were demolished, women were abducted and forcible conversion was there a routine affair”, he said adding that under such inhuman and anti-social circumstances these minorities have no option but to migrate to India, the place of their ancestors. These migrated Refugees were striving hard to get Citizenship Rights since long, he said.

He further asserted that it will not harm any citizen of the country on the basis of religion / caste, creed and colour. “This law / CAA has been formulated to grant Citizenship Rights only to persecuted minorities not others and is not going to snatch rights of any other community. This was a long pending legitimate demand of these minorities and today they have been served justice by government of India and now they can live their lives with dignity and honour”, he averred.

Others who spoke include Dawarka Nath, Master Yog Raj, Harjeet Singh and Rajesh Khajuria.