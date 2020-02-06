JKSAC delegation meets Lt Governor, discusses issues

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A delegation of Jammu Kashmir Sharnarthi Action Committee (JKSAC) led by its President, Gurdev Singh called on Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu and urged him to review reservation policy, which is totally biased and discriminatory in respect of wards of Displaced Persons (DPs) of 1947 from PoJK.

Singh requested the Lt Governor to make reduction in Pahari /EWS quota for providing atleast three per cent reservation to wards of DPs as they also belong to hilly /backward areas, speak Pahari language and are educationally and economically backward.

Singh apprised Murmu in detail about various issues of DPs of 1947 from PoJK concerning their full and final settlement. He informed that DPs of 1947 from PoJK have not left their homes like Kashmiri migrants because of fear or certain adverse conditions but they were thrown out forcibly from their native places at mid-night by Pakistani tribals abetted by Pakistan Army. He was further said that DPs remained neglected, discriminated and deprived of their legitimate rehabilitation rights by erstwhile state and central governments, having negative mind-set for decades. He further urged the LG to take cognizance of DPs’ issues on priority besides resolving the same.

Lt Governor listened to the delegation patiently and ensured that he will take adequate measures to resolve highlighted issues.

The delegation comprised of Dev Saroop, Tarlok Singh Tara, Bhushan Sharma, Dawarka Nath and Roshan Lal.