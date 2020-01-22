J&K’s Yongmudo teams win 13 medals in 65th National School Games

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Young and promising Yongmudo Association of J&K’s made the UT proud by winning 13 medals including two gold, two silver and nine bronze in the 65th National School Games 2019-20 held at Durg, Chhattisgarh from January 12 to 16, 2020.

The event was organised by Government of Chhattisgarh, Directorate of Public Instructions, Chhattisgarh under the aegis of School Games Federation of India.

The UT contingent was given warm welcome on their return at Jammu by Dr. Amit Vaid, Chairman and Members of Yongmudo Association of J&K.

They also congratulated all participants and medal winners of 65th National School Games 2019-20.

A total of 46 students participated in this mega event from all over J&K UT and 13 students got the medals in different categories.

Utkarsh Bhau of Jammu district got the gold medal in U-14 boys-44 Kg category; Usman Amin of Baramulla District got the gold medal in U-17 Boys-42Kg category; Vasu Dasgotra got the silver medal in U-17 Boys-39 Kg category; Priya Devi got the silver medal in U-19 Girls-68 Kg category; Jasleen Kour got bronze medal in U-14 Girls-40 Kg category; Avneet Kour got bronze medal in U-17 Girls +54 Kg category; Shaarvi Magazine got bronze medal in U-14 Girls -51 Kg category; Palak got bronze medal in U-17 Girls-36 Kg category; Aditya Pratap got bronze medal in U-17 Boys-51 Kg category; Keshav Saini got bronze medal in U-17 Boys-45 Kg category; Burhan Nazir Parrey got bronze medal in U-19 Boys-40 Kg category; Aman Sharma got bronze medal in U-19 Boys-72 Kg category; Anamika Sharma got bronze medal in U-19 Girls-52 Kg category.

Chairman Dr. Amit Vaid, President Sukhbir Singh, Senior Vice President Sidharth Daluja, Vice President Dr. Ravinder Gupta, General Secretary-cum-Chief Technical Director of Yongmudo J&K and all Members of the Yongmudo Association congratulated all participants and Team Manager Gurpreet Singh, Altaf Ahamad Dar (Boys Team Coach) and Aruna Sharma (Girls Team Coach) for their excellent achievements at the National Games.