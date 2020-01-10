J&K’s diverse tourism attractions showcased at SATTE- Expo 2020

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department has launched a massive publicity campaign at the ongoing 3-day South Asian Trade and Travel Exchange Expo (SATTE),2020, to showcase diverse tourism attractions of twin regions of Kashmir and Jammu.

The 3-day South Asian Trade and Travel Exchange Expo (SATTE), 2020, sponsored by J&K Tourism Department and supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, has been organized here from January 8 to January 10, 2020.

The 27th Edition of the SATTE has witnessed participation of over 1000 delegates from over 50 Countries and 28 Indian States.

Aimed at building new business partnerships, SATTE is an important avenue for the promotion of tourism.

Director Tourism, Jammu, Deepika K. Sharma, attended the Expo and also participated in the panel discussion on the theme “Adventure Tourism: Unlocking New Avenues”.

She was an invitee for the discussion along with DDG-Niche Tourism, Ministry of Tourism, GoI, Arun Srivastava, Deepak; CEO, Nepal Tourism Board, Raj Joshi; MD, Far Horizon Tours, Sanjay Basu and Director, Snow Lion Expeditions, Vinayak Koul.

The Session was moderated by Vice President, ATOAI & MD, Holiday Moods Adventures Tejbir Singh Anand.

Speaking on the occasion, Deepika Sharma said that J&K encompasses two distinct regions-Jammu and Kashmir with their distinct identities. “Incredibly diverse beauty that’s tough to match, it’s a dream destination for many,” she informed the participants. She said that despite volatile situation there, J&K continues to enjoy the distinction of being one of the most sought after holiday locales for nature and adventure lovers.

“Be it camping, a safari or a trek, water rafting, skiing or paragliding; Base Jumping, Golfing, Angling, Boating, the adventure in Jammu and Kashmir, takes on a different meaning,” she added.

She thanked the Panelists, Travel/Tour Operators who come from within and outside the Country to participate in this event and hoped that with their active support and assistance, J&K region will become best adventure tourism destination in the Country.

Director Tourism, Kashmir, Nissar A. Wani; Dy. Secretary Tourism, Waseem Raja; besides Travel/Tour operators from Jammu and Kashmir also attended the Expo.