JKRCEA condemns attack on Nankana Sahib, JNU violence

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu Kashmir Reserved Categories Empowerment Alliance (JKRCEA) condemned recent incident of attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan, murder of Sikh youth by some social and religiously fanatic elements and violence in JNU.

“Socio-religious and educational institutions give vision to society for overall development of nation as well as universe keeping in view the humanist principles of liberty, equality and fraternity,” JKRCEA members told reporters here on Friday. They further said that such acts are inhuman and against norms of civilised society when few disgruntled elements attack institutions of learning, be educational or religious. Governments of the day are duty bound to curb such elements with iron hands, they added.

Sham Lal Bassan and Prof G.L Thapa, JKRCEA leaders demanded stem action against culprits, suspension of JNU VC besides conducting an impartial inquiry into brutal attack on innocent students and teachers.

Prof Kali Dass asked government to act swiftly before such conflicts take shape of a civil-war, which shall not be in larger interest of the nation.