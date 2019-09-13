JKPYC welcomes victory of Ashish Lamba in DU polls

STATE TIMES NEWS

New Delhi: Welcoming victory of NSUI candidate Ashish Lamba in Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) polls, the Pradesh Youth Congress J&K on Friday termed it as a reflection of changing atmosphere in the country as youth, after being misled, have taught a lesson to saffron brigade. Pertinent to mention here that Ashish Lamba defeated ABVP’s Yogi Rathee by a margin of 2,053 votes for the post of DUSU Secretary.

Uday Chib, President JKPYC also congratulated Neeraj Kundan, NSUI National President under who guidance Lamba won the post of DUSU Secretary.

Chib further accused RSS-affiliated ABVP of indulging in malpractices in DUSU elections. “The atmosphere in the country is changing. Youth of the country, after being misled, have realised the truth. It is a reflection of changing atmosphere in the country,” Chib said.

Shahnawaz Choudhary JKPCC General Secretary; Ifthkar Ahmad National Coordinator Youth Congress and Sahil Singh Langeh JKPYC General Secretary also congratulated Neeraj Kundan and Ashish Lamba for the victory.