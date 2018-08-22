JKPSC should give a chance to recover deficiency

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear editor,

Through your esteemed daily, we, request Chairman, J&K Public Service Commission to give us a chance to recover the deficiency and appear in the exam. We would like to bring into the notice of the Chairman that despite number of attempts to submit the online application fee many candidates are unable to do it due to Internet issue. There are many candidates who were not able to submit the application form. Moreover, once it showed payment done but after few hours the payment is reversed back and the form is not submitted due to this. Sir, we are preparing for the examination for so long and due to this online error are not able to submit form and will be not be able to appear for the exam. This will spoil our one year. Many candidates are appearing for their last attempt and this non submission of form has broken all their dreams. We are 1,123 candidates whose form got rejected due to the error. But we request the authorities to please give us a chance to fill the form again and appear in the exam. Many candidates are appearing for their last attempt. We request the Chairman to please look into the matter with keen consideration and resolve it in the interest of the candidates.

Arshad Hussain, Nitya Chagatiyia, Monika Katoch and all other aggrieved candidates, Jammu.