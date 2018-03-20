JKPSC sets timeline for Combined Competitive Examinations

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: J&K Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has notified that in future the examinations under Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive Examination Rules, 2018, shall be held at each stage as far as practicable after 15 days from the completion of UPSC Civil Services Examinations i.e. Preliminary, Mains and Personality Tests.
However, in view of the circumstances of Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive Examination 2016, the Mains shall be held in early July, 2018 and the detailed scheduled shall be notified in due course of time.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Big Bazaar honours Miss India 2018 Jammu audition winners
Madhuri Dixit repalces Sridevi in Abhishek Varman’s next, Janhvi thanks actor
Salman Khan unveils ”Race 3” character poster
Fasting may cut risk of heart disease: Sushil
Astrology: Weekly predictions 18TH– 24TH MARCH 2018
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper