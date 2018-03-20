JKPSC sets timeline for Combined Competitive Examinations

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: J&K Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has notified that in future the examinations under Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive Examination Rules, 2018, shall be held at each stage as far as practicable after 15 days from the completion of UPSC Civil Services Examinations i.e. Preliminary, Mains and Personality Tests.

However, in view of the circumstances of Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive Examination 2016, the Mains shall be held in early July, 2018 and the detailed scheduled shall be notified in due course of time.