JKPSA urges Lt Governor to settle grievances of private schools

KATHUA: A meeting was organised by Sat Paul Mansotra, District President of Private Schools Association, District Kathua to discuss the problems of private schools. In the meeting, Ajay Gupta General Secretary of J&K Private Schools Association (JKPSA) was the special invitee.

Naresh Kumar highlighted the main agenda of the meeting which included confusion due to central EPFO, hassle in obtaining NOC from Traffic Police Department and failure of Education Department in imposing all types of rules and regulation on play way schools, nursery schools, tutorials, delay in granting recognition by the education department to the schools which were affiliated by JKBOSE on January 30th, 2019. etc.

While speaking, members said that draconian rules of the government is compelling most of the volunteers who have jumped into this venture to quit because one has to fulfill number of formalities to obtain recognition / permission of a private school whereas all other establishments (coaching centers, tutorials, hobby centers, play way schools etc.) having same nature of work are left unbridled.

Members also levelled the charges that all obstruction are deliberately created by the government to give benefits to politicians, bureaucrats and people serving in the government sector who have jumped into this venture and have raised huge infrastructure in vast chunk of land and to earn only profit and gain. General Secretary of J & K PSA Ajay Gupta briefed the gathering that to provide social security to all employees is responsibility of the government. Targeting private schools, he said, has become a feature of the government as till date it has not bothered issue clear cut educational policy after the creation of Jammu, Kashmir as Union territory. Hostile behaviour of the government can compel this venture for protests or litigation, he said. Ajay Gupta appealed to the Lieutenant Governor to intervene as early as possible to settle the grievances of the private schools functioning since decade. The prominent who spoke on the occasion were Ajay Singh ,Ramesh Gupta, Parshotam Sharma , Gansara Singh, Vineet Gupta, Siddheshwar Sadotra, Chain Singh, Laddi Sharma, Kulwinder Singh, Rajeev Salathia, Malhar Singh, Kuldeep Katal, Anjana Sharma, Ran Singh, Rachhpal Singh, Rajiv Jasrotia, Lawnaya Khullar, Tajinder Singh and Naresh Sharma.