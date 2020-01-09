JKPS Panjtirthi skating coach shines in 57th National Roller Sports C’ship

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Shubham Tak, the skating coach of JK Public School Panjtirthi participated in 57th National Roller Sports Championship organized by Roller Skating Federation of India at Vishakapatnam under J&K Senior Roller Hockey Team and won bronze medal. Principal JKPS Panjtirthi, Suman Banbah congratulated Shubham and said, “Let your hard work propel you to a speed so fast that good luck has no choice but to ride with a winner like you. Nothing can come in between you and success if you give your best”. She further advised him to stay alert, focussed, energetic and positive in future too.
