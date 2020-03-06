JKPS Panjtirthi organises counselling session for class 10th students

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: JK Public School (JKPS) Panjtirthi on Thursday organised guidance and counselling session for the students of class 10th on the topic “What to do after 10th”?

Pooja Sharma addressed the Jakians and asserted that beeiding what to do after class 10th is a crucial decision and should never be taken in a haste.

She further said that students must follow your interests and passions.

Analyse your strengths, weaknesses, skills and abilities to pick up a stream.

Principal JKPS Panj-tirthi, Suman Bambah guided the Jakians and added “You are standing at a cross road where the decision you make will have major implications on the rest of your life. Be clear about the career choices and evaluate all the pros and cons.”

“This phase will also give you the first test of adulthood and introduce you to a very important life skill that is decision making,” she added.