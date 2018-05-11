JKPS Panjtirthi holds quiz on Commonwealth Games

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The importance of sports and games encompasses more than just the benefit activity. Keeping this in view, JK Public School Panjtirthi on Thursday conducted a quiz competition to let the Jakians expand their knowledge about Commonwealth Games. The quiz was held under the guidance of the Principal of the School, Suman Banbah.

The physical activity instructors of JKPS Panjtirthi also exhibited their skills and talent through various performances. The principal appreciated the winners of quiz competition and expressed, “Games and sports are good diversions, build a sense of cooperation and team spirit and help an individual to cope up with difficult situations. Sports help in character building and provides energy and strength.”

To encourage JaKians and boost their morale, Principal also awarded students, who won medals in different games at State and national levels. She motivated them to participate in all sports championships and competitions.