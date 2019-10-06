JKPS Panjtirthi conducts awareness programme on ‘Bullying and Ragging’

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Sunita Sawhney, a teacher of JK Public School (JKPS) Panjtirthi on Saturday conducted the awareness programme on ‘Bullying and Ragging’ in the school premises. Commencing the programme, Sunita Sawhney said, “Each of us deserves the freedom to pursue our own version of happiness. No one deserves to be bullied.” Principal JKPS Panjtirthi, Suman Banbah, while addressing the Jakians, said, “Bulling is bad, don’t make others feel sad. Bullying has various effects, both physical and psychological. It may cause anxiety, shyness and stress. You will never look good while trying to make someone else look back.” Jakians urged the audience to be sure to taste their words before they spit them out. They also said, “You can’t rewind the words, so please be kind.” Jakians raised anti-bullying slogans with enthusiasm. They also presented a skit on the theme “Be a buddy and not a bully”.
