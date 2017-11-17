JKPS Panjtirthi celebrates Transport Day

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To spread awareness among Jakians about significance of efficient transport system as prerequisite for the economic growth of a nation, JK Public School Panjtirthi on Friday celebrated Transport Day here at school premises.

It was stressed in the daylong deliberations that no country in the world can ensure prosperity unless it has a highly developed system of communication and transport. Jakians displayed beautiful banners highlighting that means of transportation are indispensable component of a modern civilisation.

Principal JKPS Panjtirthi Suman Banbah while appreciating the efforts of Jakians in celebrating Transport Day with zest and zeal said, “Throughout history, the economic wealth and military power of the people or a nation have been closely tied to the efficient methods of transportation. Speedy industrialisation is impossible without development of transportation”.