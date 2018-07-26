JKPS Panjtirthi celebrates Nature Conservation Day

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To highlight that we should maintain the natural cycle and do not disturb it in order to keep the nature evergreen, JK Public School (JKPS) Panjtirthi on Wednesday celebrated Nature Conservation Day.

Jakians emphasised that pollution and global warming are man-made disasters and we have disturbed the nature because of urbanisation, industrialisation and deforestation.

Jakians also spoke commendably on the statement “Earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s need but not every man’s greed.”

They depicted how they value their planet and also enacted the new ways to “go green”.

Students also took a pledge that they will use the natural resources judiciously.

The Principal of JKPS Panjtirthi, Suman Banbah expressed that we must perform environment friendly activities in our daily life to feel a green life style.

She added that a healthy environment is a foundation for stable and productive society.

She expressed that we must recognise our grave duty to handover the earth to our future generation in such a condition that they can inhibit it comfortably and continue to cultivate it.

Principal also felicitated Suman Jamwal and Suman Bala for organising the celebration flawlessly. She appreciated the teachers for presenting the laws of nature beautifully through action, poetry, slogans, drama and speech.

On the occasion a quiz competition on ‘nature conversation’ was also organised and winners were awarded by the principal.