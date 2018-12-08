JKPS Panjtirthi celebrates Computer Literacy Day

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To promote the awareness among the students about the computers, JK Public School (JKPS) Panjtirthi celebrated Computer Literacy Day in the school premises.

Mansha Zara and Avni Gupta of class 4th anchored the celebration and highlighted that computers have revolutionised the day to day life of human beings.

Jakians came out with beautiful banners displaying the different parts of a computer. They exhibited the different functions of computer and explained that how computer is at the beck and call of every research worker, every senior doctor, engineers or technicians. Students also sang a song on cloud computing.

The Principal of JK Public School, Panjtirthi, Suman Banbah said, “Explosion of information technology, the website and the windows have thrown all the knowledge of the world at man’s feet. From solving a tiny mathematical problem to researching on world’s major issues, Computer does everything. Let us march together to create a new digital India to empower the nation.”

A quiz on computers was also organised by the principal which made the celebration interactive. The winners of the quiz were suitably awarded. The Principal also awarded Sarish Khan for organising a flawless programme.