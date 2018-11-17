JKPS Panjtirthi celebrates Bal Diwas

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The staff and children of JK Public School Panjtirthi remembered Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India and celebrated the love that he had for children. It was a fun filled day for Jakians. The programme began with prayer and paying tributes to Chacha Nehru.

Jakians were dressed in their best bringing a festival look to the school. They enthralled the students and staff with their mesmerising dance performance. They also recited poems, presented thoughts, role play, speeches and sang melodious songs.

The musical chair, building pyramid, brain storming, puppet show, pass and pass kept the audience entertained.

The winners of different games and events were awarded. The best students of the year were felicitated and honoured by the Principal JKPS Panjtirthi Suman Banbah.

The best boy of the year title was shared by Swastik Sharma of Class 3rd and Swayam Khajuria of Class 7th.

The best girl of the year prize was shared by Sayuri Gupta of Class 1st and Khushnuma Riza of Class 5th.

The Principal wished “Happy Children’s Day” to one and all and motivated the audience to follow the footsteps of Pandit Nehru.

She added, “True stars rise to the top not by chance, but through purpose and passion.”

She said, “Children are the most treasured possessions on Earth. They are the real glitters of the world. They can make India shine with a better tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country. To build up a talented generation, we all have to exert and perform our duties appropriately. We have to instill a sense of empowerment and responsibility among children.”