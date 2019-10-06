JKPS Kunjwani wins Sahodaya Inter-School Basketball (Girls) Tournament

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Host JK Public School Kunjwani won the Sahodaya Inter-School Basketball (Girls) Tournament 2019 by defeating Heritage School Sainik Colony in a neck-to-neck final held at JKPS Kunjwani Ground, here on Saturday.

In the closing ceremony, Vivek Gupta, DIG Jammu-Kathua Range was the Chief Guest. The other dignitaries present were Raj Daluja, Chairman JK Educational Society, Sidharth Daluja, Shashi Chaudhary, Director JK Educational Society, Shashi Rattan, Officiating Principal, JKPS Kunjwani and Deepti Joshi, School Coordinator, Sonia Pawar Coordinator Primary Wing and HoD Sports Subash Chander. Shashi Rattan presented the welcome address.

The Chief Guest Vivek Gupta met with the finalist teams of JK Public School Kunjwani and Heritage School Sainik Colony.

There was neck-to-neck competition between both the teams and finally JK Public School took the lead and won the Trophy. Heritage School bagged second position with silver medal and Jodhamal secured third position with bronze medal.

Speaking on the occasion, Vivek Gupta, Chief Guest, appreciated the efforts put in by the Chairman in the field of games and sports. He also quoted that with the increased focus of the government on educational institutions, to promote sports and games, many schools and colleges have included basketball as one of the primary sports in their institutions. The sports have been made mandatory for students and each year the institutions also organise tournaments not only to test the students’ talent, but also to boost their morale and passion, he said. He congratulated the winning teams and applauded the efforts of the coaches for giving training to their teams.

The winning team was felicitated with gold medals by the Chief Guest. Apart from gold medals, the JK Educational Society handed over Shamia Memorial Rolling Trophy to the winning team, to honour Late Shamia Chaudhary who was an outstanding basketball player of JK Public School Kunjwani. This trophy was jointly presented by the Chief Guest DIG Vivek Gupta and Shamia’s parents, who were specially invited for this occasion.

Raj Daluja, Chairman felicitated the Chief Guest with a memento and a trophy from Sahodaya Jammu Chapter and JKPS as a token of love and respect. The tournament culminated with National Anthem.