JKPS Kunjwani wins 76 medals in State Tenshinkan Karate C’ship

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: JK Public School, Kunjwani hosted Tenshinkan Karate Championship from May 16 to 17, 2019. The students of the school displayed their outstanding skills by clinching second position. The students gave a tough fight to their opponents and brought laurels to school.

They won 76 medals including 28 gold, 26 silver and 22 bronze in the championship.

The medalists were felicitated in the morning on Thursday assembly by S.K Singh, Principal JKPS Kunjwani.

He appreciated the hard work of the young JKIANS and lauded the efforts of their Coach, Gopal Das.