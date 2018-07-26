JKPS Kunjwani students shine at Choi-Kwang-Do Championship

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: The young martial artists of JK Public School, Kunjwani have nailed it once again by winning four gold medals at Inter-School Choi-Kwang-Do Championship.
They packed their punch tight to come up with flying colours. The championship was organised by District Youth Sports and Services (DYSS) from July 20 to 24 at Stephens International School, Miran Sahib, near here.
Around 12 schools of the region participated in the championship. JKIANS gave a tough fight to their opponents and ended gloriously winning gold medals.
The gold medal winners were Sahil Gupta and Prikshit Singh of Class XI and Tusharika Arora and Akshat Gupta of Class IX.
The JKIANS were felicitated by the Principal S.K Singh and the management for their outstanding performance.
They staff also congratulated the achievers. Efforts of the coach Gopal Das were also applauded by one and all.
