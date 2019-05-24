JKPS Kunjwani shines in Volleyball Championship

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Volleyball team from JK Public School, Kunjwani made the school proud by winning district level Inter-zonal Volleyball Championship organised by Department of Youth Services and Sports, Jammu at Government Higher Secondary School, Satwari here recently.

The final match was played between Gandhi Nagar Zone and Satwari Zone and once again JKPS Kunjwani players nailed it by winning a trophy from Satwari Zone.

The administration and management appreciated the efforts of the students.

Principal JKPS Kunjwani, S.K Singh also lauded the hard work of their coach Shivkaran Singh.

The winner team was comprised of Siyasha, Kirti, Sara, Safoora, Riya, Monika, Dupinder, Saanvi Sharma, Arya Syal and Rukmani.