JKPS Kunjwani organises students’ visit to Old Age Home

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The complete life, the perfect pattern includes youth, maturity as well as old age. Old age has its pleasures than the pleasures of youth.

To sensitise the students and inculcate in them the value of sympathy and compassion, J K Public School Kunjwani organized a visit to Old Age Home in Amphalla, Jammu, as a part of integrated education for the students.

In all, 53 students along with three teachers, Yashu Jain, Shaveta Khajuria and Tarvinder visited the place.

Before this, the students were wondering what it would be like. Would the people there be happy to see us? As soon as the students reached there, they got all their answers

The inmates were very hospitable and friendly and welcomed the students with beautiful smiles. To break the monotony of their routine life the students presented a few songs. Also they distributed some items among them.

The students could feel their sadness from their expressions. The students came to know that some of them were abandoned and deserted by their children and others who had left their families-fed up with humiliation and ill-treatment.

Old age is called the second childhood and it is the time when one needs love and care of the near and dear ones.

Though the students spent only few hours there, but each one realized the value of their grandparents and the tendencies with which they need to care for them.

The visit was really a learning experience for the students. The students vowed to do something for the Senior Citizens and contribute towards the betterment of their condition

The students thanked the management, principal and the staff for arranging this visit for them.