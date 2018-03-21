JKPS Kunjwani felicitates students for shining at national sports events

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: JK Public School Kunjwani on Tuesday felicitated the budding sportspersons of the school who brought laurels to the school and the State.

“The young cricketers of JK Public School, Kunjwani have participated in a number of nationals this session where they showcased their talent leaving no stone unturned to prove that they are different as they belong to the school with a difference,” Principal of the School, S.K Singh said.

He added that JKPS motivates its students to shine in every sphere of their life and makes all efforts to ensure that they reach the sky.

Nidhi Sowal, a student of Class 9 who is an excellent student and one of the finest players of the school, participated in the Girls U-17 63rd School National School Games at Madhya Pradesh and also represented J&K Cricket Association in Girls U-16 BCCI Tournament at Delhi. She got a Certificate of Appreciation for her commendable performance.

Vinayak Gupta from class 10 who is a vibrant and energetic player displayed his skills in the above mentioned events for boys cricket team and was lauded and praised by all the staff and management of the school and received the appreciation certificate for the same.

Vanshika Phagetra from Class 9 also participated in the U- 17 63rd National School Games and received the Certificate of Appreciation for her efforts in reaching the national levels.

Principal congratulated all the three enthusiastic players for making their place in the finals, bringing name and fame to their family and school and wished them luck for future endeavours.

JKPS also applauded the efforts of the Coach, Sarla Devi and the Sports Coordinator, Subash Chander.