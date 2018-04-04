JKPS Kunjwani excels at ‘Transforming Education Awards’ programme of LPU

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: JK Public School, Kunjwani recently participated in the ‘Transforming Education Awards’ programme launched by Lovely Professional University (LPU).

The university has launched this programme to acknowledge the efforts of the teachers and the school.

Especially, it aims to provide a platform to the students where they can give credit to their teachers and bring them into limelight.

Aiming to make their teacher feel special JKIANS also participated in the event where they were asked to submit an entry with a video ‘how the teachers make a difference in their life’.

Five of the students, Dhihum Kour, Zihra Chuan, Khushboo Khajuria, Bharat Vivek Khullar and Aahwaan Gupta were in the crew who generated the short film.

The short film also features their teacher Renu Uppal. The film was made under the supervision of Rishiv Prabhakar, Incharge Drama Club.

For this beautiful short film JKPS Kunjwani got the Certificate of Appreciation and the students were also given the certificates of participation.