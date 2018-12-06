JKPS Kunjwani celebrates National Navy Day

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: National days are celebrated at JK Public School Kunjwani with great zeal and enthusiasm.

Keeping the traditions alive, the school celebrated the Navy Day on Tuesday in the special assembly.

Navy of India plays a great role in securing the marine borders of the country as well as enhancing the international relations of India through many ways like seaport visits, joint exercises, humanitarian missions and calamity relief.

The day started with special assembly in which students of Class VIII gave a speech on Navy Day which was followed by a poem. Thereafter, students sung a patriotic song to celebrate the greatness, glory and role of the naval force to the country. While addressing the students, Principal, S.K Singh also threw light on the role of Navy in nation’s security.