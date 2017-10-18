JKPS Kunjwani celebrates Diwali with gaiety, fervour

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: JK Public School Kunjwani celebrated Diwali the Festival of Lights that enlightens the hearts and brings joy to every heart with gaiety and fervour.

Students of the Junior Wing participated with tremendous zeal in various activities to commemorate the Diwali Festival. A special assembly was organised to mark this occasion. The stage was decorated with ribbons, flowers, sparkles, beads, stars, glitters and the items prepared by students i.e. different types of candles, Diyas, colourful Pooja Thalis, etc.

A colourful back drop was also prepared by the team of Art and Craft teachers. The whole display was overwhelming.

The celebration began with a devotional Bhajan by the school choir ‘Hey Ram, Hey Ram’ to welcome Bhagwan Ram, Laxman and Sita back to their kingdom Ayodhya after 14 years of exile. This was followed by a lively dance on the song ‘Roshni Ki Chadhar Ode Deepawali Ayee Re’ to brring out the essence of the festival. The happy and smiling faces of children spread the light of joy in the hearts of everyone.

Students talked about the significance of the festival and shared their views on celebration of a safe Diwali without crackers.

The school management, principal and staff appreciated this endeavour of the students and encouraged them to celebrate every festival with the same spirit and enthusiasm.

S.K Singh, Principal of the School concluded the special assembly giving away the message of clean, peaceful and a bright Diwali.