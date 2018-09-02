JKPS Kathua shines in Sahodaya Inter-school Judo and Karate C’ship

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Eight students of JK Public School Kathua brought laurels to schools by winning medals at recently held Sahodaya Inter-school Judo and Karate Championship held at JK Public School Kunjwani under the banner of Jammu Sahodaya Schools Complex.

Total ten students from JK Public School Kathua took part in the championship and out of them eight won medals.

In under-14 category, Mahim Gupta won gold medal whereas silver medal was secured by Anamika Rajput and bronze was jointly shared by Laqshaya and Shivdeep Salaria.

In under-17 category, silver medal was jointly shared by Ayush Sharma and Kanav Jasrotia whereas bronze medal was also jointly shared by Sakshi and Saviya Singh.

Principal of the School, Anil Pathania congratulated all the medal winners and their coach for the stupendous performance of the children.

The students said they were able to achieve this feat because of the meticulous training given by their Coach Anchal Sharma.