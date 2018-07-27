JKPS Kathua organises visit to Fire Station Kathua

Share Share 0 Share 0

KATHUA: JK Public School (JKPS) Kathua on Friday organised a visit to the Fire Station Kathua for the students of class II .

Students along with their class teachers and coordinator of the school visited the fire station to extend their knowledge on fire fighters.

Students were welcomed to meet firefighters, paramedics and emergency medical technicians and see the equipment used. All the students and teachers were received by the Station Officer M.L Sharma and his members.

Sharma informed the students about the process of working of the fire station.

The fire fighters showed them the different equipment used by them and demonstrated the use of a fire extinguisher.

They showed various chambers present in the fire station and also explained the working of each and every chamber.

They educate the students about the general safety measures that are to be taken at the time of emergency.