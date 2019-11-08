JKPS Kathua conducts inter-house cricket match

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: JK Public School Kathua on Friday organised an Inter-house Cricket Match for students of classes 7th to 10th in the school premises. The matches were played between the four Houses- Progress, Peace, Freedom and Perfection House. The final match was played between the students of Progress House and Freedom House.

Freedom House won the toss and decided to field first. Progress House, batting first, scored 117 runs in 10 overs. In reply, Freedom House scored only 82 runs in 10 overs thus lost the match by 35 runs. Winners were cheered and the efforts of the runners up were equally appreciated. Both the teams presented an impressive show. Anurag Saini was declared as Man of the Match as he scored 53 runs off 21 balls and took one wicket also. The management and principal appreciated the efforts of the students and HoD sports.