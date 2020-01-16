JKPPS student shines in Yugmundo

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Aman Sharma, a class 12th student of Police Public School, Miran Sahib, Jammu won bronze medal in Yugmundo Championship in under-19 category in the 65th National School Games organised by School Games Federation of India at Durg Chhattisgarh. Chairperson, Police Wives Welfare Association (PWWA), Dr. Rubinder Kaur, IGP Armed Jammu/ Administrative Officer of J&K Police Public School Jammu, Danesh Rana and Principal JKPPS Jammu, Renuka Guleria congratulated Aman Sharma for bagging bronze medal.
