JKPFO employees demand DPC, threaten stir

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: The employees of J&K Provident Fund Organisation (JKPFO) urged the Provident Fund Commissioner J&K to conduct Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) at the earliest. In a statement issued here, the employees said that they were assured from time to time by the higher authorities, but no DPC was conducted. Only a simple order for three employees from Kashmir Division to look after Inspector posts without any charge allowance, resulting in stagnation of other employees, they added. A number of time-bound promotions cases, lying pending in the office of Provident Fund Commissioner for want of approval, both of Jammu & Kashmir province employees, should also be approved at the earliest, they demanded. The employees further requested the State Administration to direct the Provident Fund Commissioner J&K for conducting DPCs besides sorting out all other allied issues within two days, failing which they would be forced to launch an indefinite strike from October 26.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
UNICEF ropes in Ayushmann Khurrana to raise voice against child sexual abuse
IFFI announces films for Open Air Screenings
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit cast vote
Polluted air is costing our lives: Dr Sushil
Big B discharged from hospital
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper