JKPFO employees demand DPC, threaten stir

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The employees of J&K Provident Fund Organisation (JKPFO) urged the Provident Fund Commissioner J&K to conduct Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) at the earliest.

In a statement issued here, the employees said that they were assured from time to time by the higher authorities, but no DPC was conducted. Only a simple order for three employees from Kashmir Division to look after Inspector posts without any charge allowance, resulting in stagnation of other employees, they added. A number of time-bound promotions cases, lying pending in the office of Provident Fund Commissioner for want of approval, both of Jammu & Kashmir province employees, should also be approved at the earliest, they demanded. The employees further requested the State Administration to direct the Provident Fund Commissioner J&K for conducting DPCs besides sorting out all other allied issues within two days, failing which they would be forced to launch an indefinite strike from October 26.