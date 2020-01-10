JKPF to take out rally in support of CAA on Jan 12

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu Kashmir Peoples Forum (JKPF) is organising a rally in support of Citizenship Amendment Act-2019 (CAA) on Sunday, 12th January, 11 AM at Parade Chowk, opposite Brahman Sabha Jammu.

“Many organisations have extended support to the rally and CAA. The central government has enacted the act which gives citizenship rights to people who were persecuted on basis of religion and belief. Hindus, Sikhs, Buddists, Christians, Jains and Parsis, living in neighbouring countries viz Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan,” Ramesh Sabharwal, President of the Forum said in a statement issued here on Friday.

“Political Analyst Pardeep Bhandari, Supreme Court Advocate Monika Arora from Delhi and Lt Gen Rakesh Kumar Sharma shall address the rally,” he added.

While addressing a series of meetings in connection with the rally, Sabharwal said that CAA is in interest of all those minorities who faced religious persecution in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh and has nothing to do with Muslims of India. “Modi government has done a great service to these persecuted people who have suffered immense sufferings, deaths, conversions, tragedies in those countries. The recent show of intolerance by Pakistan on revered Sikh Shrine with muteness on part of Pakistani administration is a testimony to the fact,” he added.

Sabharwal further emphasised that everybody should make it clear in their minds that the CAA is empowered to give Citizenship only to religiously persecuted persons who turned up before December 31, 2014 only giving relaxation in rules, in terms of reducing period of stay from 11 years to 5 years. There is nothing hidden in the Act, he added.