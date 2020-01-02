JKPF to hold CAA awareness programme on Jan 12

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu Kashmir People’s Forum (JKPF) is organising an awareness programme in support of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on January 12, 2020, at Brahman Sabha Chowk, Parade, Jammu.

This was stated by Ramesh Sabharwal, President of the Forum while interacting with media persons here on Wednesday.

“It is our utmost duty to create awareness among common masses of J&K about the provisions of Act so that they do not fall prey to propaganda of people with nefarious designes who want to disturb peace in country as well as Union Territory of J&K,” he said.

“Citizens from all walks of life are invited to support the government in its endeavour to improve the condition of those who have taken shelter in our country after facing religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan,” he added.