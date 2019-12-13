JKPCC to participate in Bharat Bachao Rally on Dec 14

State Times News

JAMMU: OBC Department of JKPCC has decided to participated in the Bharat Bachao Rally to be held on December 14, 2019 at Ram Leela Ground, New Delhi.

This was informed by Sandeep Dogra, Vice Chairman, OBC Department, JKPCC while addressing a meeting here on Thursday.

Dogra said that the rally will be taken on the burning issues like unemployment, price hike, law & order situation and dropping of GDP day-by-day in which central leaders and senior citizens will participate. The rally would be organized under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi, Party President AICC, he said, requesting OBC activists from J&K to ensure their participation in the rally.

Among others who were present in the meeting included A.A Najar, Madan Lal Chalotra, Rakesh Verma, Raj Kumar Sodhi, Davinder Singh, Sunny Mehra, Rajinder Kumar and M.I Zargar.