JKPCC seeks probe into killing of youth in Abdullah’s house

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) sought probe into the circumstances surrounding the gunning down of a youth who allegedly intruded into the former Chief Minister, Farooq Abdullah’s house at Bathindi.
JKPCC Chief Spokesperson, Ravinder Sharma said that facts and circumstances leading into the unfortunate incident need to be brought out fully in public domain in order to bring out the entire truth in the matter.
“The unusual incident has created a lot of panic and mistrust and a number of controversial theories being floated in the public domain. Since the boy was unarmed and had no past record of the doubtful nature and looking into manner the incident has taken place, it is a fit case, which requires a thorough investigation in a fair and transparent manner and the law must take its course in the matter,” he said in a statement. He also conveyed sympathies to the bereaved family, friends and relatives on behalf of party.
