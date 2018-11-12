JKPCC member bereaved

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee deeply condoled the sad demise of Balji Koul, father of Rajiv Saraf- Member JKPCC who expired today after a brief illness.

President JKPCC Ghulam Ahmed Mir and other senior leaders of the party condoled demise of Balji Koul and conveyed their condolences to Rajiv Saraf and other family members. He described Balji Koul a noble personality who remained associated with the Congress Party and socially active throughout his life. He conveyed heartfelt condolences on behalf of the rank and file of the party.

Among those who condoled the death include Mula Ram, Raman Bhalla (Vice Presidents), Ravinder Sharma-Chief Spokesman; Rajnish Sharma (Co-treasurer), General Secretaries Balwan Singh, Yogesh Sawhney, Th Manmohan Singh, Ch Shah Mohammad, District Presidents Jammu (Urban) Vikram Malhotra and Jammu (Rural) Hari Singh Chib, Th Shiv Dev Singh, Amolak Singh, Th Maheswar Singh, Gurdarshan Singh, Neeaj Gupta, Suresh Bargotra, H.S Mehta, Sajeev Sharma (Panda) and Block President J.L Koul.