JKPCC MD’s audio clip referred to Crime Branch for enquiry, technical analysis

Purported attempts of an officer to fail FIR in Vigilance Organisation with bribe money of Rs 10 lakh

Ahmed Ali Fayyaz

JAMMU: Working apparently under the pressure of the State Accountability Commission, Government of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday referred a controversial audio clip to Crime Branch, Kashmir, for preliminary verification and technical analysis.

Following wide circulation of the audio clip in social media, Government had on November 9, 2017, removed Daleep Thusoo as Managing Director of Jammu and Kashmir Projects Construction Corporation (JKPCC) and attached him to the office of Development Commissioner Works, albeit without ordering an enquiry to identify the officer purportedly seeking to fail a criminal investigation in Vigilance Organisation.

Days after Thusoo’s attachment, a citizen of Jammu approached the State Accountability Commission while claiming that Chief Minister and Minister incharge Public Works Department (R&B) had not responded to his application seeking an enquiry to identify and punish the official involved in the matter. The Accountability Commission sought detailed reports from Commissioner-Secretary General Administration Department (GAD) and Commissioner-Secretary R&B to learn what the Government had done to investigate this particular matter.

Highly placed bureaucratic sources revealed to STATE TIMES that the two administrative Secretaries, namely Khursheed Ahmad Shah and Sanjeev Varma, referred the Accountability Communication to their law officers who opined that the audio clip in question be handed over to Crime Branch for necessary technical analysis. According to them only a voice test of the accused official in a well-equipped laboratory could establish whether it was the same person or someone else.

Both the departments in question wrote separate letters to IG Crime, Alok Puri, requesting him find out authenticity of the audio clip and the public servants if any involved in attempts of failing a criminal investigation against JKPCC officers in the Vigilance Organisation.

On Friday evening, IG Crime ordered a detailed verification and assigned the investigation to SSP Crime Branch, Srinagar, Javed Kaul. Sources said that atleast three officials, including former MD of JKPCC, would be grilled by Crime Branch over the conversation in social media. Their audio samples would be recorded in presence of a magistrate and sent to two different laboratories – both outside Jammu and Kashmir – for scientific and technical determination.

“Crime Branch can report back to GAD and R&B and even directly register FIR for a detailed criminal investigation if anything incriminating is established”, said an official.