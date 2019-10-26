JKPCC expresses grief over killing of a truck driver, conductor

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) strongly expressed shock over the killing of a truck driver and conductor and serious injuries to another trader in Shopian area of Kashmir in a terrorist attack on them, who set ablaze their trucks.

Strongly condemning the cowardly act of terrorists, JKPCC Chief Spokesperson, Ravinder Sharma has termed it a serious matter that the militants succeeded in targetting the innocent people despite heavy presence of forces there. “It indicates that the security situation is quite serious and the terrorists are able to create terror and fear amongst the people. Lauding the security forces for their continuous efforts to eliminate militancy the party has expressed serious concern over the rising incidents of attacks on fruit growers, traders and transporters. The party has expressed deep sympathies with the families of those killed and the injured,” he added.