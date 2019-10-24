JKPCC expresses grief over JCO’s martyrdom

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: JKPCC has expressed great shock over the martyrdom of an Army JCO who was martyred in a gun fight with terrorist in Nowshera sector of Rajouri District.

Lauding the Army and security forces for their bravery, Chief Spokesperson of JKPCC, Ravinder Sharma has expressed serious concern over the infiltration of terrorists from LoC by Pakistan resulting into increased loss of precious lives and property. He strongly condemned Pakistan for its treacherous activities and continued sponsoring terrorism. He said such incidents speak the designs of Pakistan and its army and ISI and added that firm and calculated decisions are required to be taken to prevent and counter such attacks.

The party conveyed heartfelt condolence and deep sympathies with the family and relatives of the brave martyr.